TABPHE Corpus Christi hosts Juneteenth poster contest and college fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education hosted their Juneteenth poster contest and college fair at Solomon Coles High School.

“Much of the history is trying to be erased from the textbooks and so we need to let our kids know what their ancestors did and how they fought for the rights the privileges that they have today and they need to take advantage of those,” said TABPHE President Tina Butler.

Poster contests, education, good food and conversation were all part of the event.

“We’re having a poster contest and also we’re honoring our high school graduates today at Solomon Cole High School and what this is it’s one of our days we have as part of the 10 days before Juneteenth before June 19 when we have our festival,” said TABPHE Treasurer Simone Sanders.

Kids of all ages from elementary to high school had the opportunity to have some fun all while learning about Juneteenth and college life.

“The mission for today's event was one to share with the little ones what Juneteenth meant so that we instill and plant that seed as a small youth and for the college fair like you said for us being in higher ed we often see students who come to campus and are not aware of the services that are available to them,” said Butler.

Students had the opportunity to speak with schools that call the Coastal Bend home and schools from out of state like Hampton University.

“This is also a time where I can expose students who maybe haven’t thought about an HBCU and this is one of my schools that’s dear to heart because I’m an alumni there,” said Faryce Goode Macon with Hampton University.

And Butler says events like this are important to not only provide educational family fun, but also to continue sharing history.

“I think it’s very important that we pass on the message to our youth and to those who just do not know what Juneteenth is,” said Butler.

