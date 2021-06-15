TABPHE of Corpus Christi events celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations have kicked off in the Coastal Bend and if you’ve missed out on a few don’t worry, there’s still more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — January 1, 1863, you may know this date as the day President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the document responsible for ending slavery in the United States. But what you may not know is that news didn't make it to the lone star state right away not until June 19,1865.

“It took two years to get here to Galveston Texas in 1865 and so the 9 days through June 9 through June 19 is how long it took him to travel to Texas and that’s why we celebrate from the 9 to the 19 the 10 days,” said Katina Stith, member of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education – Corpus Christi.

Juneteenth celebrations have kicked off in the Coastal Bend and if you’ve missed out on a few don’t worry, there’s still more. Starting with a college fair on Wednesday.

“We’re gonna have some historical black college universities will be out there, there will be meals provided and for the meals provided we’re asking people to please RSVP,” said Stith.

The college fair will take place at Solomon High School Assembly Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

And there is also another event on Friday at the YWCA honoring Dr. Gloria Scott. The

“In Corpus they were able to get Dr. Gloria Scott is who brought it all together for us here in Corpus to make it such a huge deal for African Americans here not only just for us but for everyone else to understand the meaning behind Juneteenth and why it’s such a big deal,” said Stith.

Stith says Juneteenth events are important to educate the community and bring people together.

“If we don’t have events like this together we don’t know history, so in order to really know history we have to put events together, we have to be able to come together so as a community we can do better together,” said Stith.

Stith says it’s not just about one day, it’s about celebrating all 10 days.

“History should not be about one day, Juneteenth in all should be about American history not just black history we need to make it history because that’s what it is, American History,” said Stith.

