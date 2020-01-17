TAFT, Texas — The City of Taft broke ground today to begin building a two-mile stretch of sidewalk as a part of their downtown revitalization project.

This one million dollar sidewalk project is phase 2 of a three-step process to help Taft become more connected.

Phase one started in 2015 when TxDot, along with taxpayer dollars, helped build the paved sidewalks.

Mayor of Taft, Pedro Lopez, says phase one took about a year and a half.

Officials plan to expedite phase 2 much quicker with an estimated construction time of three months.

Lopez says it will go from City Hall towards the westside of Taft to the city's waterpark and Little League field.

The mayor says with the industry that is growing around Taft, he wants to make the city not only a great place to work, but to live, and the improved sidewalks will help further that goal.

"We're trying to attract people to come to Taft. We're trying to attract the industry growth and the people that have careers here to come to Taft," said Lopez.

Lopez says construction workers should be out working on phase two within the next week.

Lopez adds that he hopes all three phases of the sidewalk project will be completed within the next 2 years.

