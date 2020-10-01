CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Texas A&M University-Kingsville learning under Santa Barraza, an artist known around the world, will have their art put on display January at the Tejano Museum.

The museum is allowing the art students to put their masterpieces up for display and to sell throughout the month.

The entire first floor of the museum is filled with unique art from devoted students. Materials such as charcoal, acrylic, and even hair were used to create the pieces.

The museum has been opening its doors to the art students for five years.

Their goal is to give hard-working students exposure.

"My mom has her masters in Fine Arts so I would go with her to college while she was there, I would draw in her classes," artist Richard Salinas said. "It's like a piece of my family. It's home. It's our culture."

"For me, just the act of creating is a way to express those sentiments that are kind of hard to say just those words," artist Sara Jean Ruiz said.

The art will be up until the end of January at the Tejano Museum during operating hours.