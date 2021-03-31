Elementary school holds pep rally for staff member battling Kidney Disease

Victoria Villarreal thought she was going to a meeting, but walked into a pep rally where she was greeted by staff and students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — March is National Kidney Awareness month and the students and staff at George Evans Elementary held a pep rally to honor a staff member who is battling kidney disease.



Victoria Villarreal is an Instructional Para at George Evans Elementary. On Tuesday morning, she thought she was going to a meeting at the school, but was surprised when she walked into a pep rally where she was greeted by students and staff. Organizers of the pep rally said they wanted to show their love and support.

“A lot of students she’s worked with for many years, she’s been here five years, and a lot of students know her and have worked with her on a daily basis so we also wanted to do this for the students so they could wish her well on her journey to get better,” said Chantel Trammell, Parent Liaison at George Evans Elementary.

Students presented her with a green carnation in honor of kidney awareness month. Each grade level presented a basket, each with a different theme, a snack basket, a movie one, a spiritual one and more. Villarreal is on a waiting list to receive a kidney. We here at 3News wish Mrs. Villarreal the best.

