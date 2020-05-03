CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will be implementing a new rule starting in the Fall of 2020.

According to school officials, all incoming freshmen will be required to live on-campus for at least two semesters.

Officials say that students who live on campus are more likely to have a higher GPA, be more involved in extracurricular on-campus activities, and graduate in less amount of time.

School officials also say that students who live on-campus are more likely to use campus resources and feel a sense of involvement and belonging to an extended family.

However, officials at the University say there are some exemptions to this requirement.



If you graduated from high school more than one year of starting classes at the university and if you are 20 years or older as of September 1, you will not be required to live on-campus for at least two semesters.

According to school officials if your permanent address is inside Aransas County, Jim Wells County, Kleberg County, Nueces County, and San Patricio County, or inside the zip codes 78340 or 78393, you will not be required to live on-campus for at least a year.

"Please note that you will be unable to register for Islander Launch (new student orientation) until your housing lease has been completed or a residency requirement exemption has been approved. First-Year Islanders must live at either Miramar on the Island campus or Momentum Village on the Momentum campus. Students can find out more information on both properties and submit a housing application to choose a community and floor plan," said recruiters.

There is also a special residency requirement program that allows students to live with approved family under various circumstances. Students will be able to fill out the request form for exemption here.

All exemption requests can take up to 15 business days for approval.

"Please note students should not sign any off-campus housing leases unless/ until they receive formal approval for an exemption," stated officials.

For more information on TAMU-CC's residency requirements, visit their website.

