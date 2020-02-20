 Texas ranks as one of the top states people move to retire in

BRYAN, Texas — Taking a walk through Texas A&M University campus, or just traveling through Downtown Bryan, it is hard to come across someone who has something negative to say about Bryan-College Station.

"I love being in Bryan-College Station because it is such a community here," said Sarah Heaton, an A&M graduate student.

"I like it as a college town," said Lauren Rodriguez, a freshman at A&M. "It is a nice, close-knit community."

That friendliness is what Experience Bryan College Station said has people want to visit and stay.

"They're able to feel what it feels like to be wanted in a community by other people," said Kindra Fry, the CEO/President of Experience Bryan College Station.

A kind community is not the only draw B/CS has.

"There are a lot of times that you think of smaller communities not having the amenities of a larger city, but that's what we do have here," Fry said.

The Brazos Valley has attractions like the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, Downtown Bryan, Texas A&M sporting games and more.

For Emile Soulier, football games are a major reason why he and his wife came to B/CS in the first place.

"We had been coming to athletic events, something called a football game at Kyle Field?" said Soulier. "We had done that for about 10 years and we got tired of paying all the extra high room rates and we decided that when we retire we will buy a house because we expected to keep coming."

Soulier and his wife both retired in 2014. They moved to Bryan-College Station from Louisiana. However, they are not the only person to move to Texas for retirement.

According to a report from SeniorLiving.org, 90,571 people aged 50 and over migrated out of state to Texas in 2017.

"What that means is that when we're marketing our community, we are marketing it as a vibrant place," Fry said. "It is a place that is growing, but a place that is also home and you want to make it your home."

Soulier came out of retirement about a year and a half ago and currently serves as the executive director for Voices for Children. He is set to retire, once again, next week.

While Soulier may have originally moved to Texas for entertainment purposes, he and his wife stayed for the community.

"Some of the things that drew us here were that people were nice," Soulier said.

