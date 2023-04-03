The first of its kind: Tuloso-Midway creates sports program for kids on the spectrum

In its inaugural year, over twenty kids signed up and there were four games.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway ISD started a sports program for their students on the spectrum.

"This is their own team. They have their own coaches, they practice, they're going to play games. It's only going to get better," said Steve VanMatre, the Superintendent of Tuloso-Midway ISD.

"Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, any type of disability, you are able to come out and we will just accommodate to any child," said Selina Flores, the mother of a child with Down Syndrome.

History was made in Tuloso-Midway on Saturday.

"This is a very inclusive community," said VanMatre, "this just made sense and they wrapped their arms around it".

The district wants to open the door to families of those with intellectual disabilities.

"It's always difficult for them to follow traditional rules. They don't always go the way that traditionally games are played, so it's good to know that we're able to be on the field with them," said Adrenne Garza, the mother of three kids on the spectrum.

About twenty kids were signed up.

"It's good to know that everything is accepted, so if they're going to sit down in the middle of the field, all these parents here are going to know what that's about," said Garza.

The school district had support from the Special Education department to make the program happen.

"It's important, not just for the social aspect but the development in the fact that they're moving around especially that might have challenges with that. They're getting the exercise and being physical. It's good for them," said Yolanda Alvaro, the Special Education Director of Tuloso-Midway ISD.

The district hopes to blaze a new trial for neighboring districts.

"Special Olympics is great but we need to do more than that. I think school districts have a responsibility to include all children," VanMatre added.

He said if TM parents are interested in joining, you're asked to contact the district.

