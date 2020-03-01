CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The playground at Water's Edge Park, located at 402 S. Shoreline, will be temporarily closed beginning on Monday, January 6, 2020.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department wants to remind residents and visitors of the temporary closure for improvements on the playground.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department says the park will reopen the second week of March, but other park amenities such as the Islanders Pavilion, the dog park, and the fitness area will remain open.

The city says the improvements at Water's Edge Park will include the existing play surface being removed and replaced with a new concrete floor.

A new deck will be installed over the concrete and the city says they hope to have the improvements completed by this upcoming Spring season for residents and visitors to enjoy.

For more information call, (361) 826-PLAY or visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





