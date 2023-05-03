Women's History Month Nonprofit SPOTLIGHT: This One's for the Gals

This One's for the Gals encourages girls across the Coastal Bend to speak truth to power drill by helping them explore and prepare for careers in industry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leave the industrializing of the world to the men? We don't think so!

This first week of Women's History Month, This One's for the Gals founder Stephanie Hajducek joined us live to showcase how her nonprofit organization helps girls and young women across the Coastal Bend explore and train for careers in the traditionally male-dominated industrial field.

"Girls can't be what they can't see," said Hajdusek. "The more that we can connect women that are in industry with our local [schools] and create those mentorships, the more that they're gonna know that there is support out there."

This One's for the Gals partners with local schools, companies and workforce programs in order to educate girls about the vast variety of energy, construction and manufacturing jobs available to them in the Coastal Bend.

The organization also works to connect the girls in their program with hands-on industrial experience by way of workshops, internships, classes, jobs and regional industry conferences.

School districts and other organizations interested in partnering with This One's for the Gals are invited to get in touch with Hajducek directly by clicking on this link.