We are calling on all schools in our viewing area to start collecting canned goods and monetary donations for their local food bank.

Beyond giving back to your community, students and schools that collect the highest pound per student will receive a Grand Prize for their school! We will award 4 checks this year!!! There are three in-town school categories (small, medium and large – by enrollment numbers) and one out of town category.

We are requesting all schools that wish to participate in the contest to submit the 2019 School Participation Form by October 31st. Please email the form to both Martin Sanchez at msanchez@kiiitv.com and Amado Aguilar at aaguilar@coastalbendfoodbank.org.

You can download and print the form below, or click here:

The school contest starts on Friday, November 1st and will end on Friday, November 15th. The Coastal Bend Food Bank will contact schools about collecting their donations after November 15th. Please note the formula for monetary donations: for every Dollar ($) donated 5lbs will be credited to your overall lbs. donated total. All monetary donations must be delivered to a Coastal Bend Food Bank Agent in order to receive credit. Schools can announce their donation totals during the Share Your Christmas live broadcast at any of the different locations. Mailed donations must be accepted by Friday, November 29th to be in the final tabulation for your school.

Once again, KIII has also teamed up with H-E-B to help raise money and donations for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. The 32nd Annual Share your Christmas live broadcast will take place on Friday, December 6th from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at KIII-TV studios located at 5002 S.P.I.D and various H-E-B’s throughout our community.

Schools wishing to make their donations live on-air can contact Martin Sanchez via email at msanchez@kiiitv.com or via phone at 361-986-8405.

We look forward to your participation and joining us for the 32nd Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive!