Troup high school students honor teacher battling breast cancer with a pink out pep rally

TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school is rocking out their pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

On Friday, students within Troup ISD showed their support for one of their favorite teachers who’s currently battling with the disease.

"It's definitely meant a lot, we've always kind of done pink out but this is the first time its ever touched me with my mom having cancer and her going into surgery,” said Darren Parrish, son of Mrs. Parrish.

Robin Parrish, a mother a teacher, and a friend who means so much to the Troup community and high school.

"Everybody loves her. I liked her when she was my teacher and a lot of kids love her too,” said Morgan Parrish, daughter of Mrs. Parrish.

October is breast cancer awareness month and the school decided to honor Mrs. Parrish as she recovers from surgery in a special way by creating t-shirts bracelets and signs.

“My friends and Asia come to me with an idea of a pink out shirt she wanted to make that says Parrish strong and pretty much wear them around the whole school,” said Parrish. "A ton of people are wearing it, there's signs I mean...this is incredible.”

To show how much Mrs. Parrish means to them, more than 100 students will be wearing the shirt in honor of Mrs. Parish.

"Mrs. Parrish really means a lot to me she was there for me when no one else...she's not like an ordinary teacher she's more of like a mom to me like a second mom,” said Ta'Daijah Hampton, a student of Mrs. Parrish.

"She is a very important asset she is just caring and compassionate about the students that go here so she's always someone I can go to and talk to,” said Jamia Lacy, a student of Mrs. Parrish

A message of hope and love as Troup High awaits for Mrs. Parrish’s return.

"I love you mom,” said Parrish’s son.

"I love you mom and I'm so proud of you,” said Parish’s daughter.