Turning trash into treasure: Aquarium holding art contest for kids 12 and under

The Texas State Aquarium is looking for young, creative minds to create works of art featuring the trash found a long our beaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An idea to turn beach trash into art has not only helped to put a spotlight on our polluted beaches but it’s also now spurred an art contest for kids under the age of 12.

At the Texas State Aquarium, there are a number of large sculptures on display as part of a partnership between the Aquarium and a group from South Padre Island called Washed Up Texas.

Now, officials here are looking for young artists out there to create more of these works of art featuring the trash found a long our beaches.

”Hopefully they’ll come to the Aquarium and see the sculptures and get inspired by what the artist has done and then make their own creation, CEO of the Texas State Aquarium Tom Schmid said. "It could be a sculpture or maybe something two dimensional, really whatever they want to do, we’re leaving it completely up to the kids.”

The contest is open to children in Nueces and San Patricio Counties who are 12 years old or younger.

Reliant Energy is sponsoring the contest and will give $2,000 to the winner’s school. The winner will also get a stack of tickets to the Aquarium.

For more information on the contest you can go to the Aquarium’s website or Facebook page.

