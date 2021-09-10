Two CCPD officers receive recognition for their achievements in the line of duty

The Star of Texas Award recognizes peacekeepers who have demonstrated self-sacrifice and courage in their communities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department were recently awarded the Star of Texas Award for their self-sacrifice and bravery in the line of duty.

On January 31, 2020, Officer Michael Love was seriously injured, and his partner Alan McCollum was killed after they were hit by an accused drunk driver. The officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 358 at the time.