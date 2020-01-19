ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Marshall's Office out of Agua Dulce and the Nueces County Sheriff's Office teamed up and brought out their cowboy hats.

Kilo and Candy are the new sheriffs in town.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show just upgraded their security.

"If anybody has any problems or any concerns, we're here to help them out," said Joe Martinez, Marshall of Agua Dulce.

A thousand-pound solution. Helping them out by horseback.

With help from the Agua Dulce City Marshall, Nueces County Sheriff's Deputies get to cover more ground, at the Fairgrounds.

"Today is the day we celebrate all of the hard work of over 900 kids," said JC Hooper, Nueces County Sheriff.

It's the largest Junior Livestock Show in all of Texas and it brings in guests from all over.

Because of this, they brought in their special equipment.

"On horseback you get a birds-eye view of all the vehicles so if there's something going on you can kind of sneak up on them and sometimes you can catch people in the act," said Martinez.

"Most people aren't expecting a police officer to arrive on a horse. they're looking for the patrol car," added Martinez.

For Joe Martinez and his squad, it's how the community lights up when they see the horses and approach them.

"I love being on a horse and just the comradery between the public and yourself, you get a really good reception when you're on a horseback."

He says when you love your job, it doesn't feel like work anymore.

"We do this and you get the reaction from the public, makes you feel really good about your job," added Martinez.

