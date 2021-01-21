United Way to host drive-thru resource fair for expectant mothers Jan. 30

The resource fair is called Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby and is a free drive-thru type event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, experts say prenatal care is more important now than ever before. That is why the United Way is planning to hold a resource fair for expectant moms.

According to the Success by Six Early Childhood Coalition, in our community an estimated 35- to 40-percent of mothers do not get prenatal care within their trimester in their pregnancy, something that could lead to health challenges as the child grows.

The goal of Success by Six is to help ensure children are physically, intellectually, and emotionally ready by the time they enter Kindergarten. They say it all begins with prenatal care.

"We know the development of the fetus of the child can be greatly impacted due to mom's health infections or toxins and all of that," said Sherry Peterson, director of Success by Six. "We just want to encourage women who are thinking about having children or are pregnant already to get the health care services they need."

The resource fair is called Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby and is a free drive-thru type event. It is happening from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, which is located at 2882 Holly Road.

Among the items to be given out include things like diapers and even vouchers for a free car seat courtesy of the Driscoll Injury Prevention Program.

