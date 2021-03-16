Botanical Gardens hosting a virtual plant sale on March 19

This year's April Big Bloom Plant Sale won't happen as it has in year's past, due to the winter freeze in February.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center knew its popular April Big Bloom Plant Sale could not have been held the same way during the pandemic and after the freeze as in year's past.



To make up for the loss, the garden will hold a virtual sale on March 19. Garden's director Michael Womack said the freeze made it harder for many to replace damaged and destroyed plant life around their homes.

"We have found that many of our suppliers, the wholesalers, some of them had damage so there's fewer plants available," Womack said. "So there is a little bit of a shortage so you may not find all of the plants you want this year. And so that's one of the reasons we felt it was important to have this sale, even without having the big event with all of the family activities."



Womack said visitors are still allowed under social distancing and all other safeguards. To take part in the virtual sale or for more information, visit the garden's website here.

