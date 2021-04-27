Coastal Bend Food Bank experiencing a shortage of volunteers

The food bank has delivered seven million pounds of food to 182,000 homes in the Coastal Bend. However, organizers say their work is still not done.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Bea Hanson, said her team has found themselves shorthanded recently.

"I wish I knew the reason; it just happened that all of a sudden we have five openings," said Hanson.



According to Hanson, the pandemic caused some of their agencies to close, leading to an increase in the workload.



Hanson said with the lack of hands, some supervisors have now had to take on multiple roles and get into the warehouse.



"Right now, we are doing a little better, but we still need a custodian, a warehouse clerk and a CDL driver," said Hanson.



Hanson said short staffed or not, they have been able to continue to provide for the community. From last March to this February, they have held over 650 food distributions.

The food bank has delivered seven million pounds of food to 182,000 homes in the Coastal Bend. However, Hanson said their work is still not done.



"It’s getting done while we are shorthanded, but once we will these positions it will be a much more relaxed situation here at the food bank," said Hanson.



Along with the open positions, Volunteer Coordinator Sylvia Delacerda said there is always a need for volunteers to help with things like sorting and inspecting food boxes.



“They do such a wonderful job at boxing all the food that comes in," said Delacerda. "If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do as much as we do."



To apply or volunteer, click here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.