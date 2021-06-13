Volunteers gather Sunday to help clean up the beach

Owner of ‘Ocean Vida’, Brian Stubbs says this is the second cleanup they have hosted here this year and they plan to do a few more this summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was also a pretty good beach day in these parts especially for those who were out working to keep them clean.



Volunteers with 'Ocean Vida' were about a half-mile down from Bob Hall Pier.



The group provided the gloves, bags, and water and joined others in making their way up and down the beach cleaning up trash and litter.



Owner of ‘Ocean Vida’, Brian Stubbs says this is the second cleanup they have hosted here this year and they plan to do a few more this summer.

"Our mission is to reduce waste that is affecting ocean life so that everyone can enjoy the beach and the oceans,” said BRIAN STUBBS.

"I think it’s important because everybody loves coming to the beach and when you come to the beach and use it you have to leave it a little better than the way it was when you got here,” said Volunteer David Talamantes.

These clean ups are made possible by local island businesses. If you'd like to learn more about how to help, click here.

