Whataburger Field hosts stair climb to honor heroic 9/11 first responders

The event included climbing 110 or 220 flights of stadium stairs, equivalent to the height of the twin towers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stands were full at Whataburger Field yesterday morning, but this time not to enjoy a baseball game.

Residents instead gathered to pay tribute to the heroes of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the sacrifices first responders made to save innocent lives.

Corpus Christi firefighter Samuel Dean, was one of nearly 100 first responders and service members who paid tribute to our fallen heroes.

"343 firefighters lost their lives on 9/11 and so we are out just doing that for them, honoring them, and putting in the work they did that day," Dean said.

People of all ages, and even some with paws came out to show their support and participate in the stair challenge. Mellena McCabe with Go Team Therapy Dogs attended the event with a few furry companions.

"We are here to support everybody, who needs unconditional love, hugs and support," McCabe said.