CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though we are suffering the effects of drought in the Coastal Bend, at least mosquitoes have not been a problem so far this year.

However, we did have some recent rain so 3News reached out to find out if that may spark an insect outbreak.

According to Mike Gillis, the man in charge of the City's Vector Control program, said the rains were nice but won't be producing the environment necessary for mosquito eggs to hatch. He said those eggs are just sitting there waiting for the heavy rains needed to trigger their life cycle.

"We get a heavy rain and we get that standing water to rise up to the point at the edge, then the larvae become activated and then about three days, those larvae in that standing water turn into those pesky flying mosquitoes," Gillis said.

Gillis said the City actually has all of the chemicals ready to spray for mosquitoes, but so far this year they have not sprayed at all -- compared to last year when they were out for 87 days trying to get rid of the pests.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: