CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was plenty of heavy equipment in place Friday along Park Road 22 on Padre Island -- the first visible sign of the new IGA grocery store being built to serve Island residents.

Island residents have been waiting for many years to have their own grocery store. The new IGA will be the main component of a new strip center called the Balli Center that will also reportedly include a new restaurant.

The new grocery store is expected to be completed by spring of next year.

