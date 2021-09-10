Hundreds of San Antonians lace up their shoes, break a sweat to support wounded veterans

"It’s so exciting to see so many people here in San Antonio coming out to support the wounded warriors and care givers."

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 2,000 people were involved in this year’s Wounded Warriors Project Carry Forward 5k run at Mission County Park.



“It’s just great for us to be involved with the wounded warrior project," Steve Cochran, USAA assistant vice president of affinity development and operations.

“It makes sense for the support we get here in San Antonio to show like this,” Wounded Warrior Earl Fontenot said.

Presented by USAA, the 5k run raises money to support many wounded veterans and their families through the many different services the Wounded Warrior Project offers.

“It’s incredibly inspirational. It’s so exciting to see so many people here in San Antonio coming out to support the wounded warriors and care givers. It’s very inspiring,” Fontenot said.

After missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many came with their flags, weights and even an extra person to carry across the finish line, in honor of the many veterans who have had to do the same.

“What you get back from helping our warriors and the project is a lot more than you put in think the leap is worth it,” Fontenot said.