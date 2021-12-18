Wreaths Across America offers 3,600 reasons to be thankful in the Coastal Bend

Volunteers on Saturday placed wreaths on every gravesite at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays can be a tough time for families who have lost loved ones. That’s why our military community does what it can to honor the lives of those who have served and are no longer with us.

Saturday, the special “Wreaths Across America” ceremony took place in Corpus Christi and across the nation.

Trumpets played Taps this morning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery as volunteers laid 3,600 wreaths on the gravesites of veterans buried there.

“It’s powerful because the community shows they are never left behind, and it shows the greatness of the Coastal Bend community,” said JJ De La Cerda, director of Veterans Services for Nueces County.

De La Cerda added that the wreaths are a beautiful addition during the holidays, but they symbolize eternity because there is no beginning and no end.

“Especially for those families who have lost a veteran or a loved one, the holidays are a hard time,” De La Cerda said.

Wreaths Across America holds these special wreath-laying ceremonies each year on Dec. 18 at more than 2,500 locations across the United States. According to De La Cerda, with the help from the county and many other community partners, they were able to raise enough money to lay a wreath on the gravesite of every single service member buried in the cemetery.

“My dad is buried here and I know some other people. We came out last year with my daughters and decided this is our yearly thing,” volunteer Selena Garza said.

And those volunteers say each service member’s name out loud and have a moment of silence for each one.

