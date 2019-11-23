CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office and some lucky students were at the Wal-Mart on Greenwood yesterday, November 22, for the annual Shop With A Cop, Corpus Christi TX event.

"We are so very honored to be involved in this annual event and we have a wonderful time participating," read a Facebook post from the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Each student was able to spend $100 to $125 each purchase clothing items, shoes, pillows and 1 toy each.

If you would like to donate to the Shop with a Cop program, you can mail your donations to P.O. Box 10128, Corpus Christi, TX 78460.

