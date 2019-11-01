AUSTIN —

A historically inaccurate brass plaque honoring confederate veterans will come down after a vote this morning, WFAA has learned.

The State Preservation Board, which is in charge of the capitol building and grounds, meets this morning at 10:30 a.m. to officially decide the fate of the metal plate.

WFAA has learned there are enough votes to permanently remove the inaccurate plaque.

State Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, began asking for it to be taken down in August 2017.

The plaque, erected by the Children of the Confederacy in 1959, reads in part “…the war between the states was not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery.”

But Texas’s declaration to secede from the union said it originally joined the U.S. because it “was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery… which her people intended should exist in all future time.”

[LINK: https://www.tsl.texas.gov/ref/abouttx/secession/2feb1861.html]

“The secession documents of the State of Texas, whose legitimacy are not in question, flatly contradicts the claim…” Johnson wrote to the State Preservation Board in August 2017. The “plaque has no rightful place in the Texas Capitol.”

The “plaque is cringe-worthy in its misstatement of the truth regarding Texas’ involvement in the Civil War and should be removed immediately,” Johnson later wrote to Governor Abbott in October 2017.

But for more than a year, state leaders did nothing. In November 2018, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reignited the issue when his office ruled that either the legislature or the State Preservation Board can remove it.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and newly elected Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, have publicly stated their support for the Plaque’s removal.

After the board votes this morning, it’s expected the plaque, which is behind a stairwell on the first floor of the Capitol on the senate side of the building, is expected to come down quickly.