CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials have confirmed to 3News that as of 8:50pm on March 23 there is a total of six people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Corpus Christi. We learned of the first case on Saturday. The total number of local people to test positive is 6, one of the people to test positive is not local to the Coastal Bend.

Nearly 100 people have now been tested locally for COVID-19 since testing began on Thursday.

Here's what we know about the most recent results right now:

-A total of 22 people were tested today.

- 17 went through the drive-thru at Memorial Hospital and 6 were in-patient at the hospital.

- 16 were negative and 6 were positive.

- 5 of the positive tests were Nueces County residents. One of the people to test positive was not from Nueces County.

The update comes as rumors are swirling that officials are mulling a countywide shelter-in-place order. Mayor Charles Bujan posted on Facebook earlier this evening indicating a shelter-in-place order will be mandated by County Judge Barbara Canales and will be "strictly enforced." Canales told 3News "We are evaluating all options just like all urban counties have done this week." Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan posted to Facebook a shelter-in-place order will be issued tomorrow.

At this time, a shelter-in-place order is NOT in effect, but that could change on Tuesday. 3News is following this situation closely and will keep you updated with the latest.