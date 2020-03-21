CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — BREAKING: Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3News' Michael Gibson there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Corpus Christi.

Officials say the patient is a man between the ages of 45 and 55 years old. He is being quarantined and closely monitored. Officials report he is in good condition.

This is a TRAVEL-RELATED case of the virus. The patient recently traveled to Houston. The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is working with health officials and conducting contact tracing to limit further transmission.

The coronavirus continues to cause worldwide cases of respiratory illness. The virus spreads by droplet transmission when an infected person in close contact coughs or sneezes on another person. The incubation period is 2 to 14 days after exposure and symptoms consist of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Community transmission has been confirmed in the United States and in Texas.

LIVE BLOG OF PRESS CONFERENCE:

Statewide: 5150 tests administered/ 73 tests in Nueces Co

Received confirmation from CDC. Male between 45 and 55. Patient is quarantined and closely monitored. He is in good condition. Is a travel-related cases, went to Houston.

Health District is looking into conducting transmission tracing in the county.

Health District collected samples of people who met criteria for the virus. Those tests have been processed and all had negative test results.

Officials ask anyone who can stay home to please do so for the safety and health of everyone in the community.



Here's what we know about the patient:

Illnesses started with a headache and cough, a few days later a fever

Called doctor, was immediately placed in 14 day quarantine.

Health District will be reaching out to people in community who may have come in contact with person.

Health District will be conducting contact transmission to make sure they don't become ill.

How many days ago did they travel? Approximately 6 days before they came symptomatic.

Here's what you can do to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus:

The Health District recommends the following precautionary measures to avoid getting COVID-19 and protect your health and those around you:

Be informed of current rules on public gathering. These rules can change frequently and suddenly as directed by Federal and State directives and as best health practices evolve.

Practice social distancing and keep your distance 6 feet from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Always cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands again.

If you are sick, stay at home and contact your doctor or health provider.

More information on the coronavirus and detailed health precautions are available at:

Here's how testing works:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to follow a two-step process.

First, call the Public Health District at 361-826-7200. An assessment will be conducted to determine if they meet the Center's for Disease Control criteria for testing.

Second, schedule an appointment at the drive-thru screening center where the test will be conducted.

Each person will receive two swabs, one for the nose and another for the throat. Those are then frozen and shipped to a CDC lab, the State Health Department or a commercial lab for testing.

It takes three or four days for the tests to process and the results will be sent to your doctor.

Keep in mind, doctors do not have the test kits -- a lab does -- and it's not a blood test. You cannot be tested at a government or commercial lab. They just process the swabs that are collected.

Also, the results are not instant like the test for the flu. Each sample can take hours to process.

Again, if you believe you have symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, you are told to first call the Public Health District at 361-826-7200.

RELATED: Health officials begin drive-thru testing for coronavirus in Corpus Christi

RELATED: Drive-thru testing site for coronavirus coming to Corpus Christi on Thursday