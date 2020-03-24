SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A COVID-19 patient from McLennan County is currently in isolation in San Patricio County, according to San Patricio County officials.

In a release to 3News, the San Patricio County Health Department confirmed it is aware of a person from McLennan County that has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the person is in San Patricio County and is in stable condition. The woman is in isolation since the symptoms do not require hospitalization, officials say.

Health officials are telling the public they believe the immediate risk of transmission to county residents is low. Anyone who may have had close contact with the person will be contacted by the County Health Department directly.