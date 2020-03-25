SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the County Office of Government and Legal Affairs.

The first case was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what we know about the first positive case in San Patricio County:

A woman who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus is currently being isolated in San Patricio County, according to officials.

The San Patricio County Health Department confirmed Tuesday it is aware of the patient, who is from McLennan County, and said she is in stable condition. Officials said she is in isolation since her symptoms do not require hospitalization.

Health officials are telling the public they believe the immediate risk of transmission to county residents is low. Anyone who may have had close contact with the person will be contacted by the County Health Department directly.

Here's what we know about the second case:

The second case is a county resident who was known to have had close contact with an existing positive COVID-19 individual. The resident is in stable condition and is in isolation since the symptoms do not require hospitalization.

Officials say no person-to-person spread of the virus has been reported. Officials stress the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal.

A hotline will be set up for San Patricio County residents with coronavirus concerns. It will go live at 8 a.m. Wednesday and the number is 361-201-0551.

Nueces County now has 10 positive cases of COVID-19

Officials confirmed to 3News Tuesday evening that there are now a total of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County.

Seven of those cases were determined to be travel related, but three are still under investigation.

The first case in Nueces County was confirmed by officials Saturday. Five more were confirmed Monday evening, and just before noon Tuesday officials confirmed a seventh case.

At around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Corpus Christi released numbers indicating that three more cases remain under investigation, bringing that to a total of 10 in Nueces County.

As of Tuesday, nearly 100 people had been tested locally for COVID-19 since testing began Thursday.

"As of this morning we got confirmation of another person tested positive that was through a commercial lab," Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Annette Rodriguez with the City-County Health Department spoke to Corpus Christi city council members at Tuesday's meeting. She said 45 call takers have been working around the clock to answer COVID-19 questions, and said drive-thru testing at the old Memorial Hospital will start again Thursday.

Rodriguez said even though local numbers are low, that does not mean it is time to stop taking precautions.

"This is a virulent strain because it's novel and nobody has any antibodies to it. Everybody needs to still be, you know, on top of their game and making sure that they're doing everything that they need to do to protect themselves, which is really the social distancing and washing their hands constantly," Rodriguez said.

Meanwhile, San Patricio County officials have reported that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in McLennan County is now being isolated at home there.

Across the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott confirmed Tuesday there are now 715 cases and 11 deaths in the state.

Here's the information that was released about the five patients reported on Monday:

A total of 20 people were tested today.

17 went through the drive-thru at Memorial Hospital and 3 were in-patient at the hospital.

14 were negative and 6 were positive.

5 of the positive tests were Nueces County residents. One of the people to test positive was not from Nueces County.

All cases were travel-related

The City of Corpus Christi issued the following statement Monday:

"The patients with positive results have been notified and educated about safety precautions for both them, their family, and the community. All positive cases were travel related (Costa Rica, Ireland, Houston, New Orleans, Spain) and not considered community spread. With today’s testing results, the total COVID-19 cases in Nueces County is now at six."