WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Yesterday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) awarded two continuing grants to Texas A&M University- Kingsville via the Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) Education Grants Program.

This program promotes and strengthens the ability of HSIs to carry out education, applied research, and related community development projects to attract, retain, and graduate students capable of enhancing the nation’s food, agricultural, natural resource, and human sciences workforce.

HSIs are colleges and universities that have at least 25 percent Hispanic student enrollment.

“I’m pleased to announce the continued funding of Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s high-quality agriculture and animal science research programs,” said Vela. The receipt of these competitive grants is a true testament to TAMUK’s quality educational system and interdisciplinary student training.”

“We are fortunate to have two grants that have been approved for continuation whose sole purpose is to assist Texas A&M University-Kingsville students in understanding the future employment opportunities they will have when they complete their education,” said Dr. G. Allen Rasmussen, vice president of research.

For more information on these peer-reviewed competitive grants, see list below within your respective District/State by clicking the links below:

15 new grants:

·CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIV, POMONA, CALIFORNIA

·CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, FULLERTON, FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA (2)

·CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, TURLOCK, CALIFORNIA

·HUMBOLDT STATE UNIV, ARCATA, CALIFORNIA

· UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, RIVERSIDE, RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA

· DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY, RIVER FOREST, ILLINOIS

· UNIV OF NEW MEXICO, ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

· LAREDO COMMUNITY COLLEGE, LAREDO, TEXAS

· ST. EDWARDS UNIVERSITY, AUSTIN, TEXAS

· SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY, ALPINE, TEXAS

· TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY, LUBBOCK, TEXAS

· THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT EL PASO, EL PASO, TEXAS

· UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON-DOWNTOWN, HOUSTON, TEXAS

· COLUMBIA BASIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PASCO, WASHINGTON

10 continuing grants:

· CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA

· UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, MERCED, MERCED, CALIFORNIA

· UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

· TEXAS A & M UNIVERSITY- KINGSVILLE, KINGSVILLE, TEXAS (2)

· CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, FULLERTON, FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA

· FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY, MIAMI, FLORIDA

· RECINTO UNIVERSITARIO MAYAGUEZ, MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO

· TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY-CORPUS CHRISTI, CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

· TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY, SAN MARCOS, TEXAS