CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is word tonight that U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is recovering tonight after a fall last week.

The congressman was doing some work around his house in McAllen last Thursday and fell 12 feet. Gonzalez suffered lower back fractures and was put on bed rest for four to six weeks.

We're told he will continue working from home and will give details on what happened later. Congressman Gonzalez represents the 15th congressional district in Texas which include Live Oak, Jim Hogg, Duval and Brooks counties.