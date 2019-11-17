KENEDY, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a fight broke out between two inmates at the John B. Connally Unit Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the jail said the fight started between two inmates and ended up involving thirteen.

Authorities said four of the inmates were taken by helicopters to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Two were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center and two were taken to University Hospital.

One other offender was treated and released from Otto Kaiser Hospital in Kenedy, authorities said.

