Construction on JFK Causeway increasing hazard for motorcyclists

A process called 'milling,' is the latest phase in the construction which has caused some uneven pavement.

For the average driver, road construction can be just a hassle but for those on two wheels, it can be life threatening.

"It's just you and the environment out there and your ability to maintain balance. The balance can be changed or altered rapidly by the surface conditions," said Tom Brown, the owner of Coastal Cycle Academy.

Brown teaches novice and experienced riders safety on the roads.

"If there's construction on the side in a new area, there might be dirt clods and things like that on the road that could be hazardous," said Brown.

A specific hazard for motorcyclists is 'milling'.

"So if you have a really rough road surface, the milling comes in and smooths that out, takes up the high spots and takes them all down to a certain level," said Brown.

Milling -- happens to be one of the latest phases in the road construction on the JFK Causeway.

"This traffic switch occurred Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. So, it's about one day old and the first thing in making that traffic switch is that the contractor had to eradicate the lane markings to switch the traffic to set up a new traffic pattern and that involves milling," said Rickey Dailey, with the Texas Department of Transportation Corpus Christi.

Dailey said that has led to uneven pavement in the construction zone.

"The conditions can change from one day to another in the work zone," said Dailey.

He says drivers including motorcyclists must take notice to all the signs of construction for everyone's safety.