'Reverse Alert' will notify you with your coronavirus test results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said contact tracers try to finish their by 7:00 p.m. everyday. Due to the sheer amount of positive cases coming in day after day, it's becoming increasingly difficult to manage.
Contact tracers want to notify people as soon as possible that they have tested positive. They can't just roll things over to the next day when these people need to isolate themselves quickly.
'Reverse Alert' systems are here to help with the process. When people go and get tested for COVID-19, they will have the opportunity to sign up for a reverse alert.
The reverse alert will notify them if they test positive and need to self-isolate. Sign up here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- TABC says HardKnocks violated an executive order requiring bars to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic
- CCPD: H-E-B will remain open for operations, buy for necessity and not for stockpiling
- Lake Corpus Christi State Park closed after individual tests positive for the coronavirus
- Online school extended for districts in Texas