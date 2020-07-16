'Reverse Alert' will notify you with your coronavirus test results

Due to the sheer amount of positive cases coming in day after day, it's becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said contact tracers try to finish their by 7:00 p.m. everyday. Due to the sheer amount of positive cases coming in day after day, it's becoming increasingly difficult to manage.



Contact tracers want to notify people as soon as possible that they have tested positive. They can't just roll things over to the next day when these people need to isolate themselves quickly.

'Reverse Alert' systems are here to help with the process. When people go and get tested for COVID-19, they will have the opportunity to sign up for a reverse alert.

The reverse alert will notify them if they test positive and need to self-isolate. Sign up here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.