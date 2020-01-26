CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In case you've noticed a lot of smoke over at Padre Island National Seashore, you don't have to worry.

Some controlled burns are being conducted in the area until Thursday.

Here's what rangers want you to know:

Burning will be in all areas of the park and will occur on both sides of Park Road 22.

Expect temporary smoke in the vicinity of any prescribed fire activity; drivers should pay extra attention while traveling through or adjacent to burn areas.

Expect some temporary road closures when roadside ignition begins.

People with respiratory issues are advised to avoid visiting the seashore between January 25-30, 2020.

Seashore visitors are urged not to stop along the roadway or enter areas while ignition operations are being conducted.

Malaquite Campground will be closed January 26 & 27, 2020. Visitors already staying in the seashore at the campground will temporarily be relocated elsewhere within the park.

The Malaquite Visitor Center will remain open.

