Copano Bay Fishing Pier to be demolished August 31

ROCKPORT, Texas — A contractor for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin to demolish the already damaged pier on August 31.

The pier was closed permanently to the public in 2017 after a short section collapse into the water. The pier was a causeway that opened in 1931 spanning Copano Bay. In 1967 a new concrete causeway was constructed, and the wooden structure began to be used as a fishing pier.

According to TxDOT a structural survey found that “Overall, the remaining standing portions of the fishing pier are in significantly distressed condition. The two spans that have collapsed are evidence that the structure can collapse with little notice.”

The demolition project is $2.7 million. The project is estimated to take nine months to remove the pilings and timber structure of the 89-year-old pier and the two small buildings located at both ends of the pier. Demolition work will begin on the south end of the pier.