CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Ashley Wilkey and her three children fell asleep on Saturday night, one of her sons suddenly smelled smoke. She said he rushed to the back of their home on West Cornelia Circle, were he found flames in their attached greenhouse.

The fire demolished the back of the home and spread to inside bedrooms, the kitchen and living room. Water was still dripping from the ceiling hours later, on Sunday afternoon, where firefighters put out the flames.

The home has been in Wilkey's family for generations, she said it was passed down to her from her mother. She estimated they've had it for nearly 50 years. Now, she, along with her family, will face a tough decision: to demolish the beloved home and rebuild.

Wilkey said they lost nearly all of their belongings including basic necessities and clothing. On top of that, the home was not insured. Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help the Wilkeys in their time of need.

