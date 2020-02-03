SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health San Antonio released a timeline Monday of the coronavirus patient's contact with people in the public.

Health officials say the patient tested negative for the virus twice before leaving quarantine at JBSA-Lackland on Saturday, which meets CDC guidelines for release. She was out in public for about 12 hours before a third test came back with a weak positive.

She visited North Star Mall, where she ate at the food court. Based on the distance from other people and the time spent talking with those people, health officials say she posed a low risk to the public.

Below is the timeline of the patient's contact with the public:

Saturday, February 29, 2020



-2:53 PM – Patient was dropped off at the Holiday Inn Express Airport at 91 NE Loop 410 by a third-party driver. The patient entered the room at 3:11 PM.

-5:13 PM – Patient returned to the hotel lobby and requested a shuttle. The patient was picked up at 5:23 PM by a hotel shuttle driver.

-5:30 PM to 7:30 PM – Patient visited North Star Mall, including Dillard’s, Talbot’s and Swarovski. Patient went to the food court, ordered food from a Chinese restaurant and ate alone in the food court area. Patient was not in close contact with anyone at the mall.

-7:30 PM – Patient returned to hotel on the hotel shuttle.

-7:35 PM – Patient reentered room.

Sunday, March 1, 2020



-2:00 AM – Patient was transported back to Texas Center for Infectious Disease (TCID) in a specialized ambulance. All medical professionals on board wore personal protective equipment.

Metro Health says it is in the process of contacting people who may have come in contact with the patient to notify them of the potential risk of exposure. All individuals who came in contact with patient at the hotel and mall are considered to be of low risk of exposure, says Metro Health.

Two of the 18 people who came in contact with the patient at the TCID hospital are considered medium risk.

