AUSTIN, Texas —

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday Texas had received a $16.2 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help communities provide meals for older adults.

The grant was part of a $250 million dollar outlay authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Trump on March 18, 2020, according to Abbott's office.

“This grant is especially timely given the disproportionately high toll that COVID-19 has been taking on seniors around the world,” said Abbott. “As social distancing measures increasingly and appropriately limit people’s social mobility, it is imperative that alternate means for feeding our state’s elderly like Meals on Wheels receive additional resources to handle the growing need.”

According to Abbott's office, the program was originally created by the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 1965 to provide meals to more than 2.4 million older adults nationwide each year, both through home delivery and in places like community centers.

Texas' portion of the $250 million grant will be $16,205,796, Abbott's office said. California and Florida were the only states to receive more, with $25 million and $18 million, respectively, according to Abbott.

Elderly who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 or https://eldercare.acl.gov/ to find services available in their community.

For more information about the Texas response to COVID-19, visit texas.gov/#covid19/, and for more information about the Older Americans Act nutrition programs, visit their website here.

