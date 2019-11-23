CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services presents Thankful for Forever Homes Adoption event.

Come help the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services find homes before the holidays for some of their longer-term residents.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is located at 2626 Holly Rd, and the event today, November 23, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pets that have been there longer than two weeks will have a half-price adoption fee, in hopes they will find their forever home.

Nueces County has seen an increase in displaced cats and dogs in the past year, overcrowding local animal shelters.

There are many adoption shelters available in the Corpus Christi area, and we remind you to please adopt, not shop.

For more information on the Thankful for Forever Homes Adoption event, visit the Animal Care Services' Facebook page.

