Corpus Christi Area awarded $743K in second round of federal grants

The federal grants help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Corpus Christi area cities and counties have been awarded a total of $742,582 in a second round of federal grants.

The federal grants are to help the public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The funding “which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.”

“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” said Senator Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in the Corpus Christi area amid this deadly pandemic.”

According to Senator Cornyn’s office "this is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment for CARES Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award."

Here's a list of cities receiving funding and how much they are set to receive.