Corpus Christi Athletic Club helps kids stay active while virtual learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children are filled with energy that usually gets expelled on the playground, but in the era of remote learning and COVID-19 that's become hard to do.

The Corpus Christi Athletic Club has always focused on health and fitness and now they can add education to the list.



Lisa Gorsline is the president of the gym. Gorsline says she noticed there was a need in the community she could help with, online learning.

“Now since the governor lifted some of the rules a lot of parents are going back to work,” said Gorsline.

Meaning students who are still remote learning would have no one to guide them and keep them engaged.

Misty Ash-Kuhn is a teacher and worked from home. Ash-Kuhn says although she was working from home it was difficult juggling her work and helping her 4 and 5-year-old with schooling.

“At 9:00 a.m. we would have zoom every day. Me trying to teach kids all day online from my house while my kids are trying to learn in two different rooms, but they are still at those ages where they still needed a lot of hands on,” said Ash-Kuhn.

Following CDC guidelines, the athletic club provides an all-day program where students are aided with their online curriculum. The club takes it a step further and prioritize exercise and activities for kids.

“We pull out our hula-hoops. We pull out our gymnastic mats and it really does get the kids refocused,” said Gorsline.

It takes place in the facilities gymnastics area and mom, misty says it's perfect for her energetic kids.