CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After seeing the veteran's request some kindergartners at the School of Science and Technology decided to make South's wish come true. Kristina Mallory and her class used the art supplies to send over some cards to South.



Mallory said they had a blast and were very proud to show off their work for the WWII veteran.



If you'd like to send a card:

5800 North Park Dr, Watauga, TX 76148

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: