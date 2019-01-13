CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi church helped the community improve their health at a free event on Sunday afternoon.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted a free, public health fair. They welcomed various health professionals into their building to give out advice and care.

Other vendors were able to provide health screenings for anyone who attended.

"We are doing this to promote health, our church believes in taking care of our bodies for it is the temple of the Holy Spirit and we would like to help Corpus Christi become more health conscious and let them know we care about them," Ana Luna, with Coggin Memorial School said.

The church provided help and support in the detection of chronic disease and prevention. Additionally, the also offered checkups, blood pressure, diabetes education and consultations from licensed doctors.