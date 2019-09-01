CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Joe McComb proclaimed Jan. 17 as Dr. Hector P. Garcia's Birthday Celebration Day.

"We continue to honor his lasting legacy of service to ours. I present this to you," McComb said.

Garcia was a true civil rights pioneer and received the presidential medal of freedom award and numerous other honors and tributes. Garcia founded the American Gi Forum in Corpus Christi.

Garcia's daughter Cecilia Garcia Akers along with her husband accepted the proclamation from McComb.

"Thank you for this. We appreciate it. We would like to invite everyone to our luncheon Jan. 17," Akers said.

The luncheon will be Thursday, Jan. 17 at the American Bank Center and the proceeds will be used for scholarships at the Hector P. Garcia Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi