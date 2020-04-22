CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The worst of times can bring out the best in people.

A Corpus Christi couple is pulling together their own money to give as scholarships to graduating seniors of 2020.

Lisette and Noe Villarreal say they know that college can be a struggle even in the best of circumstances.

They believe everyone should have a chance to pursue a goal. They are offering three scholarships.

One for a thousand dollars and two for five hundred dollars each to graduating seniors from Nueces County who are enrolled in any 4-year, 2-year or vocational school.

“Go that extra step, it's more meaningful to give back to these seniors who are just having a rough time and not able to walk the stage and do other normal things that a senior should be doing” Said Lisette Villarreal.

The recipients will also receive a free grad photo shoot compliments of 'shoocha photography.'

So far, the Villarreal’s have received about 30 applications.