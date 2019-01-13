CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "5:30 in the morning we heard a big ol' crash," Steve McMorris said.



Steve McMorris and his wife Diana were startled when a pickup truck wound up parked in their bedroom closet.





“I didn't think I could move that fast, but I flew out of that bed,” Diana McMorris said. “I don't even remember standing.”



Diana says her husband has heart problems, so she had to be sure to calm him down first.



“It was really bizarre and I was shaking like a leaf,” Steve said.



After the couple realized what occurred they called the police.

Officers on the scene say the driver of the truck wasn't paying attention and accidently hit the gas pedal.



“The gentlemen that hit us told them he was meeting a girlfriend and he didn't show up,” Diana said.



But Steve suspects something else.



“At the end apartment they had a part going on and it lasted a long, long, long time,” Steve said.



Police did say that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but what is for sure is that McMorris apartment suffered extensive damage.



“People could have crawled in through these holes, but they were real quick about getting it secured for us,” Diana said.



For now, the apartment has wooden panels covering the holes, and since the truck hit the air conditioning, the complex is providing a window unit temporarily.