CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors at Christus Spohn hospital south made a rare delivery this week.

Around 11:30 Monday morning parents Ruby Martinez and Rafael Guerra welcomed triplets into the world.

The three girls were born just one minute apart.

The girls have been in the NI CU and the parents say staff at Spohn south has been taking great care of them.

“They have their hands full they know what they're doing, and I trust them, and my girls are in their care and I think they are just doing their job they are doing a wonderful job." Said Martinez.

Margarita, Maddilyn, Miracle and their mother are doing well. The family says with the addition of the triplets they now have seven children together.