Corpus Christi Downtown District prepares for the holidays

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and her team are calling on residents to help bring the holiday cheer to the streets.

The holidays are around the corner and city leaders are preparing to light up downtown.

"This is almost the best part. Well, it leads up to the best part," said Paulette Guajardo, the mayor of Corpus Christi.

Guajardo and her team are gearing up for the holidays and they want the community's help.

"Our downtown management district is calling all volunteers to the table. We're going to be doing two workshops, if you will, one in October, one in November, to actually create the decorations for the light poles in downtown and then to put them up," said Guajardo.

From the decorative bulbs to the big bows, Guajardo said there will be workshops starting Oct. 21 where residents can volunteer.

"We decorate our trees and we take pictures of our dogs dressed and putting bulbs on the trees, it's just fun and it always creates one of the best memories around Christmas time," said Guajardo.